Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $71.19

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.19, but opened at $64.75. Wix.com shares last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 25,148 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

