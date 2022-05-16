Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 1,632 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.04. The company had a trading volume of 72,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,164. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

