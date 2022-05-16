Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 25,336 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,336 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $44,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,094. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

