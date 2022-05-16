Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 9,153 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572,838. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

