Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,980 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,089. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

