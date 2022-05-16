Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 190,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646,496. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.