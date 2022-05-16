Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

NYSE:EOG traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.30. 83,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

