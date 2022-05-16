Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Garmin by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

GRMN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

