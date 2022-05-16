Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 3.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dover worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,888. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

