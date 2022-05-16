Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 4.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.19. 117,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average of $353.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

