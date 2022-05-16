Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

DIS stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 268,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,565. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

