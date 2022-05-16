Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,893,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $504.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

