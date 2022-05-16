Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.80

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 15091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

