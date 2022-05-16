Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Reaches $8.62 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $30,301.82 or 1.00028040 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.62 billion and approximately $282.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 284,604 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

