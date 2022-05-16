Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $168.95 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $324,551.15 and $7,607.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $168.95 or 0.00562625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00516045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,896.80 or 1.72824015 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.