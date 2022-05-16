Xion Finance Market Cap Reaches $74,012.03 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $74,012.03 and $1,573.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

