XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,025. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.