YFFII Finance (YFFII) Price Down 62.7% This Week

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $35.00 and approximately $705.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 62.7% against the dollar. One YFFII Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00104319 BTC.

YFFII Finance Coin Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

YFFII Finance Coin Trading

