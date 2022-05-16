Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,880,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,920,000 after buying an additional 351,357 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. 33,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,861. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

