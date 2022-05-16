Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $21.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $67.39. 48,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,227. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.13. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

