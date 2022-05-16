Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 8,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

