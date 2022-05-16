Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Exelon posted sales of $7.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $18.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelon.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.97. 113,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,878,535. Exelon has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

