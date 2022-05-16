Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.75). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

