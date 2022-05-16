Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $265.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $265.97 million. MongoDB reported sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $34.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.00. 1,873,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,927. MongoDB has a one year low of $227.60 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

