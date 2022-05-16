Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Park National reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Park National stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.80.

About Park National (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.