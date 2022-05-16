Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. AES posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. AES has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

