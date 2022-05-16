Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report $30.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.60 billion to $30.87 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $132.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $132.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.24 billion to $149.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,078,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,191,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.