Zacks: Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $4.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88. Moderna reported earnings per share of $6.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,126 shares of company stock worth $42,846,474. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $5,340,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 166.7% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 228.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 196.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.19.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

