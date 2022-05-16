Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
