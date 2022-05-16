Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of SRAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 181,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,849. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

