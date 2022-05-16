Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $60,000.00. Allogene Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $170,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.17 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $8.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,815. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

