Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for APi Group’s earnings. APi Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APi Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow APi Group.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of APi Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of APG stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

