Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $637.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $637.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.02 million and the highest is $655.40 million. FirstCash posted sales of $389.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,036. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

