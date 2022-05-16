Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.46). Immuneering posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $73,621.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

