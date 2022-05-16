Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to post $147.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $151.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $373.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $614.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.80 million to $615.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

MDRX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 58,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,537 shares of company stock worth $2,454,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

