Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $33.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $206.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.42 million to $213.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $232.99 million, with estimates ranging from $216.52 million to $252.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

BBDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 542,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,759. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $672.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.