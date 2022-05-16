Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

