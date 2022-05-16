Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

RUTH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

