Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

KOS stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

