Zacks Investment Research Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

