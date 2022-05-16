Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLYA. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900 in the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 198.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 388,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $940,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.