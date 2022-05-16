ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIM. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($16.84) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($25.68). The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

