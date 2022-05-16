Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $133,734.53

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $133,734.53 and $2,017.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00502052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.11 or 1.78257146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004578 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

