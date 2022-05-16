Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 7.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 10,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $449,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,935 shares of company stock worth $4,955,810. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

