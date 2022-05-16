Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.06. 3,434,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,307,211. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $284.94 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

