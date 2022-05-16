Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.