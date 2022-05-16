Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 266,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

