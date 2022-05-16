Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock worth $938,412 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

