Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 19,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 370,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,724,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,912,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

SCHP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 175,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

