Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 683 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,287,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,636,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.60. 144,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $373.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

