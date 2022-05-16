Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 20,039 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.56. 633,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,417,283. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

